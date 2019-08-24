Seizert Capital Partners LLC Lowers Position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,372 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $17,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 163.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

PRU traded down $2.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.13. 1,986,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,672,865. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.67. Prudential Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $75.61 and a 1-year high of $106.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.49.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 34.22%.

PRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Atlantic Securities cut Prudential Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley lowered Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.15.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

