Seizert Capital Partners LLC Acquires 71,998 Shares of Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 97.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 145,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,998 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Criteo were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRTO. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Criteo during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Criteo during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Criteo during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,107 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Criteo alerts:

In other news, insider Dan Teodosiu sold 26,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $510,309.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Spilman sold 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $26,717.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,684 shares of company stock worth $552,879. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

CRTO stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.52. The company had a trading volume of 280,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,328. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.89. Criteo SA has a 12-month low of $16.46 and a 12-month high of $30.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.20.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $224.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.59 million. Criteo had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Criteo SA will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Macquarie cut shares of Criteo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.54 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Criteo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.46.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

Featured Story: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.