Securian Asset Management Inc Takes Position in Amcor plc (NASDAQ:AMCR)

Securian Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Amcor plc (NASDAQ:AMCR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 146,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,651,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the second quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,242,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCR opened at $9.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.66. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $11.77.

AMCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

