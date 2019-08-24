Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 529 Shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,277 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Leidos during the second quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 66.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at $37,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at $87,000. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LDOS. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.60.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $83.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.31 and a 200-day moving average of $72.77. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Leidos Holdings Inc has a one year low of $50.33 and a one year high of $85.86.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.22%.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $42,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at $775,168.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

