Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 171 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,266 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LII. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,017,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Lennox International by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY grew its position in Lennox International by 541.0% during the 1st quarter. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY now owns 10,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 8,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in Lennox International by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 40,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John E. Major sold 1,000 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total transaction of $257,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,894 shares in the company, valued at $488,330.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 985 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.94, for a total value of $288,545.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,212.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,201 shares of company stock valued at $11,356,475. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on LII shares. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lennox International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $282.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.33.

LII opened at $251.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.65. Lennox International Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.36 and a 52-week high of $298.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.90.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.41). Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 244.79% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. Lennox International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

