Securian Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vilas Fund LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $471,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 154.4% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 172,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,125,000 after acquiring an additional 104,708 shares in the last quarter. AI Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,493,000. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC now owns 79,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $42.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.27 and a 200 day moving average of $47.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28. Cardinal Health Inc has a 12-month low of $41.03 and a 12-month high of $58.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.18. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $37.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Guggenheim raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

