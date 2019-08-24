Securian Asset Management Inc Purchases 141 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,722,000 after purchasing an additional 109,854 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new stake in Hasbro during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 41.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 37.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Hasbro during the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAS opened at $104.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.64. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.84 and a fifty-two week high of $126.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.19.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $984.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 70.65%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HAS. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Argus upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.17.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

