Securian Asset Management Inc Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,360,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,854,000 after purchasing an additional 166,510 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 333,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,200,000 after purchasing an additional 45,496 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 19.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the first quarter worth about $2,965,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,013 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $76,633.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,040 shares of company stock worth $9,627,376 in the last 90 days. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $81.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.00. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $89.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.37. Incyte had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $529.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Incyte’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Leerink Swann set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Incyte and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Incyte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.67.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

