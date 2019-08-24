Securian Asset Management Inc Buys 140 Shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,424 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 1,036.8% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 216 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Gartner during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Gartner by 80.9% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Gartner by 98.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Gartner by 50.0% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gartner alerts:

Shares of IT opened at $129.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. Gartner Inc has a 12 month low of $120.89 and a 12 month high of $171.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.63. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.24.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.27. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Gartner Inc will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IT shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Gartner to $142.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Gartner from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Gartner from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.67.

In other news, Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 1,812 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total value of $272,198.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,109,253.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 400 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.04, for a total value of $53,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,806 shares in the company, valued at $4,630,590.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,944 shares of company stock worth $1,067,058. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.