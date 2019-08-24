Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. Sealed Air reported earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.84% and a negative return on equity of 121.14%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SEE shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.63 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.69.

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $40.43 on Monday. Sealed Air has a 12 month low of $30.22 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

