SEA (NYSE:SE) PT Raised to $49.00 at Piper Jaffray Companies

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its price target upped by Piper Jaffray Companies from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.

SE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SEA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $43.00 target price on SEA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SEA in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.67.

NYSE SE opened at $30.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.26. SEA has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.76 million. SEA had a negative return on equity of 247.93% and a negative net margin of 114.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SEA will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in SEA by 119.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,635,427 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $220,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615,393 shares during the period. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 6,249,868 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $146,997,000 after buying an additional 379,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,821,778 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $126,960,000 after buying an additional 1,189,446 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at $75,670,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $99,660,000 after buying an additional 1,430,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

