Savant Capital LLC Sells 316 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Savant Capital LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.6% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 43,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130,488 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,139,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,630,552,000 after acquiring an additional 6,286,716 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $92,978,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 563.4% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,246,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,843 shares during the period. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $52,530,000.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.96. The stock had a trading volume of 32,829,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,142,949. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.80. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.77 and a 12-month high of $69.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

