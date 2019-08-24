Savant Capital LLC Sells 136 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Savant Capital LLC cut its stake in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABC. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1,627.3% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 963.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 212.2% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 139.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 65.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. ValuEngine cut AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Argus lowered their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

NYSE:ABC traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.54. 951,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,320. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a twelve month low of $69.36 and a twelve month high of $94.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.53 and a 200 day moving average of $82.13. The stock has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.97.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 47.88% and a net margin of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $45.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.65%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 24,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $2,010,089.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,091.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Chou sold 13,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $1,253,851.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,892,751.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 185,336 shares of company stock valued at $16,014,325. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

