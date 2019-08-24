Savant Capital LLC Purchases 502 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 68,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 74,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,829,000 after buying an additional 7,956 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 21,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,677,000.

VYM stock traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.07. 1,268,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,220. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.35. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $73.18 and a 12 month high of $89.47.

