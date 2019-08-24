Savant Capital LLC Lowers Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Savant Capital LLC decreased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,719 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,663 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 131.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.5% in the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 9,260 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140,794 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 36.4% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 12,817 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the period. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.65.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 215,323 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $10,869,505.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 357,851 shares in the company, valued at $18,064,318.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

WBA traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.32. 4,700,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,614,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1-year low of $49.12 and a 1-year high of $86.31.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.52 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 30.40%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

