Savant Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 203.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth $27,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 78.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Christopher T. Jones sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.19, for a total transaction of $1,765,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,812,776.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 6,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.46, for a total transaction of $2,416,606.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,993,246.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NOC traded down $10.52 on Friday, reaching $361.50. The company had a trading volume of 552,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,971. The company has a fifty day moving average of $346.03 and a 200-day moving average of $305.52. The company has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $223.63 and a one year high of $377.34.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 42.21%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 19.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.75%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $344.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price (up from $355.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Northrop Grumman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $418.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $345.93.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

