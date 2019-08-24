Savant Capital LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Savant Capital LLC lessened its position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in shares of Anthem by 176.8% during the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 694,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,217,000 after purchasing an additional 443,428 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Anthem by 252.0% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 523,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,728,000 after purchasing an additional 374,746 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Anthem by 1,493.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 371,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,520,000 after purchasing an additional 347,887 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 36,404.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 284,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,437,000 after purchasing an additional 283,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,387,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,145,000 after purchasing an additional 273,738 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anthem alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on ANTM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $289.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine lowered Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Anthem from $359.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup raised Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.40.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 8,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.92, for a total value of $2,505,877.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,421,317.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Ronald W. Penczek sold 763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $212,877.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,692 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ANTM stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $260.38. 1,099,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,362. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.71. Anthem Inc has a twelve month low of $227.16 and a twelve month high of $317.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $290.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.81.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.88 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 19.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.14%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.