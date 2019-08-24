Savant Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Savant Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,589 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 40.1% in the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 9,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 216.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 168,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after purchasing an additional 115,203 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 305,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 100.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 578,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period.

Shares of VEU stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $47.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,500,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,674,590. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.85 and its 200-day moving average is $50.13. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $52.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

