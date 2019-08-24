Savant Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,959 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,077,703 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,943,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908,916 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Nike by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,145,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $935,594,000 after acquiring an additional 504,108 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Nike by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,507,942 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $260,074,000 after acquiring an additional 69,032 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nike by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,282,717 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $275,583,000 after acquiring an additional 950,574 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Nike by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,201,840 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $269,624,000 after acquiring an additional 305,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

In other news, insider Elliott Hill sold 34,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $3,012,394.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $2,036,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,292,894.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 194,637 shares of company stock valued at $16,767,237 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. Stifel Nicolaus set a $96.00 target price on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nike from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $97.00 target price on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nike from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

NYSE NKE traded down $2.87 on Friday, hitting $80.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,932,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,173,445. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $66.53 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The firm has a market cap of $129.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). Nike had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.