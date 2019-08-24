Sandfire Resources (ASX:SFR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.62

Sandfire Resources NL (ASX:SFR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as A$5.62 ($3.99) and last traded at A$5.63 ($3.99), with a volume of 196777 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$5.83 ($4.13).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of A$6.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$6.80. The company has a market capitalization of $899.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92.

Sandfire Resources Company Profile (ASX:SFR)

Sandfire Resources NL explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral tenements and projects in Australia and internationally. It operates through two segments, DeGrussa Mine, and Exploration and Evaluation. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver, as well as volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Sandfire Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandfire Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.