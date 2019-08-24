Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €24.61 ($28.62).

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Independent Research set a €18.70 ($21.74) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Commerzbank set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of SZG stock traded down €0.08 ($0.09) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €15.79 ($18.35). 608,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,405. The firm has a market cap of $853.77 million and a P/E ratio of 3.83. Salzgitter has a fifty-two week low of €14.46 ($16.81) and a fifty-two week high of €44.00 ($51.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.20, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €19.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €24.47.

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

