salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Position Trimmed by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware cut its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,296 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 56,611 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises 1.2% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $19,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,665,349 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,498,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395,193 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,575,462 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,273,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,392 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,247,900 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,009,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,132 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in salesforce.com by 158.1% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,901,195 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $301,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,716,274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,208,366,000 after purchasing an additional 698,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a $190.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.03.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $3.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.57. The stock had a trading volume of 25,282,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,017,926. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.21. The company has a market capitalization of $114.37 billion, a PE ratio of 104.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $113.60 and a 1 year high of $167.56.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 168 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total value of $25,851.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,715,037.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $794,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 301,802 shares of company stock worth $45,891,621. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

