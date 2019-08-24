SAKECOIN Market Cap Achieves $34,113.00 (SAKE)

SAKECOIN (CURRENCY:SAKE) traded up 77% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, SAKECOIN has traded 86.6% higher against the dollar. One SAKECOIN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and STEX. SAKECOIN has a total market capitalization of $34,113.00 and approximately $21.00 worth of SAKECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00260982 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009707 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.52 or 0.01300411 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00021728 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00095207 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000416 BTC.

About SAKECOIN

SAKECOIN’s total supply is 9,736,311,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,377,532,014 tokens. SAKECOIN’s official Twitter account is @SAKE_COIN . The official website for SAKECOIN is www.sakecoin.info/english

SAKECOIN Token Trading

SAKECOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAKECOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAKECOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SAKECOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

