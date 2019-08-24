SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $199.80.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAGE. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $220.00 target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

In other SAGE Therapeutics news, Director James M. Frates sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total value of $1,284,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 84,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $14,801,282.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,107,290.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 6.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 28.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 3.1% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 1.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 4.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SAGE Therapeutics stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $169.30. 484,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,741. SAGE Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $79.88 and a 1 year high of $193.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.23 and its 200 day moving average is $167.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 16.00 and a current ratio of 16.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 2.53.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.32) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.27 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. Research analysts expect that SAGE Therapeutics will post -13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

