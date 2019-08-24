Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 80,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,330 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $9,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,060.0% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 475.0% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5,040.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Shares of RCL traded down $4.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,913,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,523. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.64. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a twelve month low of $89.48 and a twelve month high of $133.60. The company has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Nomura reduced their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.50.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.46, for a total value of $2,169,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 905,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,226,907.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total value of $1,138,573.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,909 shares in the company, valued at $6,052,149.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,518 shares of company stock worth $5,512,174. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

Further Reading: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.