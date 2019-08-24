Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 21,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 72.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total transaction of $1,138,573.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,909 shares in the company, valued at $6,052,149.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.46, for a total value of $2,169,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 905,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,226,907.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,518 shares of company stock worth $5,512,174 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RCL traded down $4.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.53. 1,913,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,747,523. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.58 and its 200-day moving average is $117.64. The stock has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 1-year low of $89.48 and a 1-year high of $133.60.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.82%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RCL. Buckingham Research increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Nomura cut their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.50.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

