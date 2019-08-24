Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.20-1.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.24. Ross Stores also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $4.41-4.50 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on ROST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ross Stores from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Ross Stores from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co restated an outperform rating and set a $116.00 target price (up previously from $104.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on Ross Stores from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ross Stores from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.57.

ROST stock opened at $102.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.03. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $75.91 and a fifty-two week high of $108.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 48.92% and a net margin of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 23.94%.

In other news, insider James S. Fassio sold 60,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total value of $6,202,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 81,049 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $7,527,020.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 296,287 shares of company stock valued at $29,806,735 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

