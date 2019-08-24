Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $255.91 Million

Analysts predict that Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) will report sales of $255.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Roku’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $252.87 million and the highest estimate coming in at $260.00 million. Roku reported sales of $173.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Roku will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Roku.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.14. Roku had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $250.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.36 million. The company’s revenue was up 59.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ROKU shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.98.

In related news, Director Jeff Hastings sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $204,424.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 620,733 shares of company stock worth $63,611,652. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in Roku during the second quarter worth about $4,234,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Roku during the second quarter worth about $525,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Roku by 17.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,962,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,918,000 after purchasing an additional 588,499 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in Roku during the second quarter worth about $15,591,000. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Roku during the second quarter worth about $2,491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

ROKU traded down $1.40 on Wednesday, reaching $137.74. The stock had a trading volume of 11,159,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,422,867. Roku has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $143.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.49. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,721.75 and a beta of 2.04.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Roku (ROKU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.