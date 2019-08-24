Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Sells 976 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,910 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,558 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 30,488 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,081,251 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $553,269,000 after purchasing an additional 124,922 shares in the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $9.04 on Friday, hitting $162.44. 12,836,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,791,255. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.88. The company has a current ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $104.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 2.07. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $124.46 and a 12-month high of $292.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total transaction of $14,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,833.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.36, for a total transaction of $418,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,274.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,236 shares of company stock worth $15,712,126. 4.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer set a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Summit Redstone cut shares of NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.40.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

