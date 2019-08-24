Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Sells 810 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,830 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cynosure Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 11.0% during the second quarter. Cynosure Management LLC now owns 249,887 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,258,000 after acquiring an additional 24,686 shares during the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 49.5% during the second quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1.2% during the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 77,015 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,024,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 2.2% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R. G. Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $998,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group set a $201.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $177.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.62.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $1,551,944.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,093,537.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP traded down $6.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,857,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,702,353. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $128.08 and a 1 year high of $180.54. The firm has a market cap of $118.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.90 and its 200 day moving average is $169.80.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

