Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 240.7% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 80.3% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.71.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 7,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total value of $500,140.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,444,466.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Michael H. Train sold 12,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $783,336.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,249,212.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,333 shares of company stock worth $2,583,230. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

EMR traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,224,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,596,153. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $55.38 and a 1 year high of $79.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.73 and its 200-day moving average is $66.12.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.99%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

