Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPY. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 43.2% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of SPY stock traded down $7.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $284.85. The stock had a trading volume of 124,729,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,731,297. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $233.76 and a twelve month high of $302.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $295.11 and its 200 day moving average is $287.19.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

Featured Story: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.