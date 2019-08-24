Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Shares of Research Frontiers, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFR) were down 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.61 and last traded at $4.65, approximately 579,795 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 204% from the average daily volume of 190,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.97.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Research Frontiers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 27.80, a quick ratio of 27.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.92.

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative net margin of 239.63% and a negative return on equity of 63.98%.

In other news, VP Michael R. Lapointe sold 26,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $87,987.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 81,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,611.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Lapointe sold 15,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $49,465.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 81,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,125.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Research Frontiers by 33.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Research Frontiers during the first quarter worth $28,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Research Frontiers by 16.9% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 165,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Research Frontiers by 9.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 725,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 64,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Research Frontiers during the first quarter worth $164,000. 6.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Research Frontiers Company Profile (NASDAQ:REFR)

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

