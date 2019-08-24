Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $36.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Recruit Holdings Co. Ltd. is an information services and human resources company. It offers recruitment advertisement, employment placement, staffing, education, housing and real estate, bridal, travel, dining, beauty, automobiles and others. Recruit Holdings Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get Recruit alerts:

OTCMKTS:RCRRF opened at $31.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Recruit has a twelve month low of $22.81 and a twelve month high of $35.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.97.

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides employment information services in Japan and internationally. It operates through HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing segments. The company operates Indeed.com, which aggregates various job listings from information found on company career pages, job search sites, and other online sources.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Recruit (RCRRF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Recruit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.