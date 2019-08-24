RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Trading Down 5.7%

RealNetworks Inc (NASDAQ:RNWK) dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.49 and last traded at $1.50, approximately 875,498 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,204% from the average daily volume of 67,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of RealNetworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.35.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 17.44% and a negative return on equity of 53.02%. The company had revenue of $44.25 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNWK. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RealNetworks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of RealNetworks by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,192,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RealNetworks by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 853,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RealNetworks by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 870,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.69% of the company’s stock.

About RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK)

RealNetworks, Inc provides network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player software, which enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the Web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

