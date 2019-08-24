Raymond James Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL)

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $216.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $181.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI set a $190.00 price target on Estee Lauder Companies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $197.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Estee Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $188.88.

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $197.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.81. Estee Lauder Companies has a one year low of $121.47 and a one year high of $206.00.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.43% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 17,842 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.64, for a total transaction of $3,615,502.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,807 shares in the company, valued at $44,541,690.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 6,608 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.78, for a total value of $1,346,578.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 387.9% in the second quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

