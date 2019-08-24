Raymond James Raises Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target to $118.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $105.00 to $118.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MDT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $110.00 target price on Medtronic and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine lowered Medtronic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $110.00 target price on Medtronic and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.38.

MDT opened at $106.05 on Wednesday. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $81.66 and a 52-week high of $109.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.06.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 6,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total value of $673,229.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,810,039.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total value of $826,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,401,165.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,701 shares of company stock worth $9,318,744 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,191,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,439,341,000 after buying an additional 413,027 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its position in Medtronic by 2.2% during the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 35,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its position in Medtronic by 14.7% during the second quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 11,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

