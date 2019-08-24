RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.84

RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR (OTCMKTS:RAIFY)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.84 and traded as low as $5.68. RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR shares last traded at $5.68, with a volume of 162 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.00.

About RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR (OTCMKTS:RAIFY)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers various financing products and services, including corporate finance, structured finance, corporate bonds, and factoring services; leasing services; investment solutions, such as securities, money market investments, and structured products for commercial, as well as institutional customers; currency, interest, and commodity hedging services, as well as trustee transaction processing services; and export financing comprising letters of credit and guarantees.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.