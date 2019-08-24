Quantamental Technologies LLC Buys New Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,000. Lockheed Martin makes up 0.8% of Quantamental Technologies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 94,867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,478,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,792 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 242,119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,020,000 after buying an additional 17,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT traded down $8.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $376.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,101,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,174. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $369.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.80. The stock has a market cap of $108.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $241.18 and a 52 week high of $386.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $14.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 297.37%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.30%.

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 1,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.50, for a total transaction of $366,596.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,209. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.14, for a total transaction of $7,198,230.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 46,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,177,560.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,503 shares of company stock valued at $8,292,527. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $369.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $356.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.86.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

