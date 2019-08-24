Quant Market Capitalization Reaches $79.84 Million (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 24th. Quant has a total market cap of $79.84 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Quant has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Quant token can currently be bought for $6.61 or 0.00065926 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003357 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00364223 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009966 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded up 60.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007140 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000096 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000089 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001245 BTC.

About Quant

Quant is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The official website for Quant is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network

Quant Token Trading

Quant can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

