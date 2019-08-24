Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $27.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “QIWI plc operates as a provider of next generation payment services primarily in Russia and the CIS. The Company has an integrated network that enables payment services across physical, online and mobile channels. It enables merchants to accept cash and electronic payments from virtual wallets, and operates cash-collecting terminals and kiosks. QIWI plc is based in Moscow, the Russian Federation. “

QIWI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Qiwi from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Qiwi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Qiwi from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.00.

NASDAQ:QIWI opened at $22.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.14. Qiwi has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $24.40.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is an increase from Qiwi’s previous dividend of $0.21. Qiwi’s payout ratio is 29.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Qiwi by 44.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 505,025 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,268,000 after buying an additional 154,791 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Qiwi by 143.6% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 341,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,644,000 after purchasing an additional 201,000 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Qiwi during the first quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Qiwi by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 168,729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 8,229 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Qiwi in the 4th quarter valued at $1,156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.36% of the company’s stock.

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

