PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $179.92

PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $179.92 and last traded at $179.68, with a volume of 1590 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $178.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.25.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.64). PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 35.70%. The business had revenue of $107.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that PS Business Parks Inc will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is 64.91%.

In other PS Business Parks news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.86, for a total value of $207,818.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Petersen sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.04, for a total transaction of $101,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 49.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 10,551 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 40.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,362,000 after buying an additional 17,305 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 2.8% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 81.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 23,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after buying an additional 10,568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

PS Business Parks Company Profile (NYSE:PSB)

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

