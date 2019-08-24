ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Shares Purchased by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,288 shares during the quarter. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury accounts for approximately 2.4% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Verity Asset Management Inc. owned 0.23% of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TBT. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 2nd quarter worth about $462,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 1,350.0% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 28,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 17,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Shares of TBT traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.70. 5,503,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,492,256. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 52 week low of $22.89 and a 52 week high of $41.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.51.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

