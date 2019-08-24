Propy Tops One Day Volume of $760,560.00 (PRO)

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 24th. Propy has a total market cap of $7.80 million and $760,560.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Propy has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One Propy token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00001621 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bittrex and Liqui.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00260826 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009877 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.26 or 0.01312704 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00021476 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00098468 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Propy’s launch date was July 25th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,473,486 tokens. Propy’s official website is propy.com . The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc . Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Propy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Liqui, Livecoin, Huobi, Upbit, HitBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Propy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Propy using one of the exchanges listed above.

