Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) will report $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Prologis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.96. Prologis reported earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prologis will report full year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Prologis.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.16). Prologis had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $700.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Prologis from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Prologis from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Prologis from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.13.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded down $2.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,709,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,520. The stock has a market cap of $52.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.03. Prologis has a one year low of $55.21 and a one year high of $84.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

In other news, Director Philip L. Hawkins sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $708,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,795,425.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eugene F. Reilly sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $1,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,685 shares in the company, valued at $873,178.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,551 shares of company stock worth $2,803,425. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 304,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,364,000 after buying an additional 8,279 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 65,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,245,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,743,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,492,516,000 after buying an additional 769,477 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 164.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its holdings in Prologis by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 181,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prologis (PLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.