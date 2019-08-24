Primecoin Trading Up 2.8% Over Last Week (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001330 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEgg, Trade By Trade, Bittylicious and BX Thailand. During the last week, Primecoin has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $3.88 million and $16,413.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 28,769,351 coins. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Primecoin

Primecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Bleutrade, Bittylicious, BX Thailand, Poloniex, Cryptopia and Trade By Trade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

