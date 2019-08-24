Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 19,050 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,050 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DE. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 560.0% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $33,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter worth $33,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 116.0% in the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $40,000. 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Macquarie set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.89.

In other Deere & Company news, COO John C. May II sold 16,468 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $2,687,742.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,882,365.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO John C. May II sold 5,228 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $888,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,382,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DE traded down $8.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.02. 2,603,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,182,088. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $171.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.21. The company has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 27.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

