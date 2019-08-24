Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG traded down $1.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.02. 99,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,023. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.57 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.25.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.