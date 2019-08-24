Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKLN. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 34,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 122,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.56. 6,383,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,390,634. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.74. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $21.59 and a 52-week high of $23.21.

