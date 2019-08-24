Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cummins by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,289,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,338,000 after purchasing an additional 350,979 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,495,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,085,000 after purchasing an additional 97,017 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Cummins by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CMI traded down $4.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.02. 1,285,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,710. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.40 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.64 and a 200 day moving average of $160.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.14.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.11). Cummins had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.311 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.61%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital cut shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $167.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.67.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

